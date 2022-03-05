Madhya Pradesh CM celebrates birthday with a tree plantation drive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday celebrated his birthday with a tree plantation drive at Harihar Ashram, Bhopal.

The chief minister was accompanied by his wife Sadhna Chouhan.

The local crowd and party workers also rose up to support on the occasion. Chouhan was seen watering and planting the saplings. The chief minister had a powerful message to convey stating that if one could do something for the betterment of society then one should definitely do it.

"Instead of hoardings, billboards, posters, tree plantation is the best option," Chouhan told media.

He also stated about the importance of trees in our lives, "Tree plantation is for saving the future generation", he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Chouhan on his birthday, praying for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to MP's dynamic CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His development oriented leadership, administrative skills and humility have endeared him to countless people. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

