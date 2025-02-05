Madhya Pradesh CM distributes e-scooties to meritorious students

Bhopal, Feb 5 The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday distributed e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students enrolled with the government schools.

The meritorious students of government-run higher secondary schools, academic year 2023-2024, were given e-scooties.

In an event organised by the School Education Department at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav handed over keys to nearly a dozen students.

Addressing the gathering of students on this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav encouraged them to achieve more success in life.

"Merit is good for academic success but morality and ethics are also important to make life better," he said.

In a post on social media platform X, he said: "Every child should be educated; time, distance and lack of means of transport should not become obstacles in education and the path to a golden future should be smooth; we are continuously working to fulfil this resolution."

"Dear students! Study hard and build a developed Madhya Pradesh; congratulations to all of you and best wishes for a bright future," his post read.

School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh and some other ministers were also present on the occasion.

The School Education Minister said the initiative to provide e-scooties has been taken to encourage students to work hard and better their lives.

He also said, "On one side, there are private schools where parents spend a huge amount of money and, on the other side, the state government is providing all possible help to the students, including training sessions and various other facilities."

Notably, the move is part of the state's Education Department scheme rewarding students who get the highest marks in the Government Higher Secondary Schools in the state.

Under the scheme, e-scooties are provided for the students who get the highest marks in the government school in Class 12.

CM Yadav handed over keys to a dozen students during an event in Bhopal and deposited money into the bank accounts of others.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also went on a scooty ride with a few students and congratulated them for their achievements.

He also advised students that they should not limit themselves with personal achievements, but make themselves capable to contribute to the society.

Expressing his joy over interacting with students, the Chief Minister said: "It is my good fortune that today I got to spend time with students and we fulfilled our decision of distributing scooties to meritorious students. I congratulate everyone on the occasion."

Talking to IANS, the Chief Minister further said that the government will also provide laptop to more than 21,000 meritorious students soon.

"Students at government schools should be encouraged to achieve their goals. We will also give laptop to 21,000 students," he said.

Students who received scooty were filled with happiness, and they applauded Chief Minister Yadav.

While talking to IANS, many students became emotional, which was enough to understand their feelings.

Sania Jahan, with whom CM Yadav took a scooty ride, said "her happiness doubled" as the Chief Minister went on a ride on the scooty given to her.

"I can't really say how happy I am. I am lucky that CM Sir chose me for a joy drive. I would express my gratitude to him. Now, I won't have to wait for buses to reach my college or anywhere else," Sania, who passed 12th class from CM Rise School in Bhopal's Barkhedi, said.

Another beneficiary, Saloni Vishwakarma, said, "I was waiting for this dayfor a long time. Finally, I got the key in my hand and now can drive scooty to reach my college. I would say big thanks to CM Mohan Yadav."

