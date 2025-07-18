Madhya Pradesh CM holds meeting with textile machinery manufacturers in Barcelona

Bhopal, July 18 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a round-table meeting in Barcelona with representatives of leading global textile machinery companies on the third day of his visit to Spain on Friday.

The meeting was organised with the objective of establishing Madhya Pradesh as a hub for textile machinery manufacturing and promoting partnerships with European technology providers.

Discussions focused on the establishment of a textile machinery manufacturing hub in the state, promotion of partnerships between Indian and European companies, possibilities of technology transfer, and knowledge exchange.

Taking to X, the Madhya Pradesh CM wrote: "Under the ‘Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue–2025’, a roundtable meeting was held today in Barcelona, Spain, with leading European textile machinery manufacturers and experts. The discussion focused extensively on the possibilities of establishing advanced production units in Madhya Pradesh. On this occasion, positive discussions were held on developing the state as a global hub for textile machinery manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives."

During the meeting, CM Yadav highlighted the investment-friendly environment and investor-centric policies in Madhya Pradesh’s textile sector.

He mentioned that Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in India in attracting textile investments.

Chief Minister Yadav also elaborated on the facilities provided by the state government such as dedicated textile parks, SEZs, and incentive schemes for investors.

He emphasized the importance of understanding the needs and expectations of investors to tailor policies and facilities accordingly.

"Madhya Pradesh is also ideal for textile machinery manufacturing. The state government is committed to promoting technology transfer and sustainable production in partnership with global companies," the Chief Minister said.

"This initiative was centered on boosting world-class textile machinery production under the Make in India and Make in MP campaigns and establishing special textile parks and SEZs," the Madhya Pradesh government said in statement.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had held a meeting with the global leaders in textiles and fashion industry in Madrid.

He had also visited to the Royal Palace of Spain. CM Yadav's seven-day foreign tour (UAE and Spain) will be concluded on July 19, and he is scheduled to return Bhopal on July 20.

