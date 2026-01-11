Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav launches 'Krishak Varsh'; mustard to be included under price difference scheme

Bhopal, Jan 11 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday formally launched the Agriculture Year 2026, also known as "Krishak Kalyan Varsh" or "Kisan Kalyan Varsh", with a grand tractor rally and a state-level programme at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal.

The event marked the beginning of a dedicated year focused on farmer welfare, agricultural advancement, and transforming farming into a profitable, technology-driven and sustainable sector.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the state's impressive agricultural achievements, including a 16 per cent growth in the sector.

He pointed out that Madhya Pradesh stands unique as the only state where cultivated acreage has increased by 2.5 lakh hectares despite ongoing urbanisation, industrialisation and infrastructure development.

This expansion is largely attributed to enhanced irrigation facilities, with upcoming major projects such as Ken-Betwa, Parvati-Kalisindh, and Tapti basin recharge expected to bring an additional 16 lakh hectares under irrigation in the coming years.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is ensuring farmers will have increased income through a collective approach of 16 departments of the state. These departments are associated with farming.

Farmers will receive the official minimum support price through the price difference payment scheme, eliminating market uncertainties, CM Yadav said. He announced that the mustard crop will soon be included under this scheme.

For coarse grains like kodo and kutki, which are prominent in the state, the government will procure them at the minimum support price with an additional bonus of Rs 1,000 per quintal.

Procurement of these millets will continue, and research efforts will be strengthened, including the establishment of a “Shree Anna research centre” in Dindori.

A comprehensive calendar of events was unveiled for the year. Key programmes include the distribution of bonuses for kodo and kutki in February, seminars on natural farming in March, the famous mango festival in Narmadapuram during May, a Farmer Producer Organisation convention in Indore in August-September, workshops on agricultural infrastructure in Chhindwara, food festivals in October and November, and a sugarcane festival in Narsinghpur.

The year will also promote horticulture, food processing, animal husbandry and dairy development.

To reduce input costs and boost income, the government will provide subsidies on various agricultural implements and constructions.

Farmers will gain ownership opportunities through partnerships in upcoming food parks and processing units, with procurement possible from departments like animal husbandry and cooperatives, even for vegetables.

In a major relief for irrigation, solar pumps will be distributed to 30 lakh power connection holders, enabling them to perform small agricultural tasks while reducing dependency on conventional electricity, Dr Yadav said.

The state is moving toward organic and natural farming by gradually reducing fertiliser use and encouraging practices that enhance soil health.

“Farmers will receive fertilisers and real-time information through a dedicated mobile app, eliminating the need to stand in long queues for updates or services,” he ensured.

Compensation schemes have been strengthened, with over Rs 2,106 crore already paid for losses, including to 24 lakh farmers who incurred crop losses from yellow mosaic virus.

The government plans to procure and offer bonuses on crops like urad and groundnut, especially when grown in summer seasons, he said.

Additionally, a robust weather information data system will be set up, building on existing forest science centres.

Tractor rallies, bike rallies, farmers' marches, and exhibitions of cattle, flowers, fruits, and other agricultural produce will be organised across districts to foster community participation and awareness, which will make the year eventful, Dr Yadav further said.

Chief Minister Yadav reiterated the vision of prosperous farmers leading to a prosperous state, urging coordinated efforts from all related departments.

“The launch of Agriculture Year 2026 reflects the government's commitment to empowering farmers, increasing their income, creating rural employment, and positioning Madhya Pradesh as a leader in sustainable and innovative agriculture,” he said.

