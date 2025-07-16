Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry into Harda incident

Harda (Madhya Pradesh), July 16 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the Harda incident wherein the police resorted to cane-charge on Karni Sena members and students at a hostel during a recent protest.

CM Yadav, who has been on a foreign tour to Spain and Dubai since July 13, wrote on his social media handle on Wednesday that he has asked the Harda district administration to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.

"Taking congnisance of the Harda hostel incident, I have sought a detailed report from the district administration. For our government, social justice and mutual harmony are highest priority," Chief Minister Yadav wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has warned that the government won't allow anyone to disrupt the law and order in the state.

"No one would be allowed to disrupt social harmony in Madhya Pradesh," Mohan Yadav wrote on X.

Earlier, on Monday, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh visited Harda to meet students who were allegedly cane-charged by the police in the hostels during the protest by Karni Sena volunteers.

After meeting students and people from Kshatriya community, Digvijaya Singh also demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter, stating that senior police officials and Harda district collector should be transferred.

"The way students, even girl students, were cane-charged in the hostel. Four to five persons were surrounded by the police. Take them to the police station or wherever they are to be taken. But students being beaten up is not acceptable," Digvijaya Singh said on Monday.

He also said that a fair and transparent judicial inquiry is possible only when all senior police officials, including Harda SP, Additional SP, along with the district collector and SDM, are transferred from here.

The protest took place recently, when members of the Karni Sena staged a demonstration demanding the release of their Harda district president, who had been arrested earlier in connection with a local dispute.

To control the situation, police reportedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons, and resorted to a cane-charge to disperse the crowd.

More than 60 people, including Karni Sena national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur, were detained. They were, however, later released

