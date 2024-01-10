Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to visit Patna

Patna, Jan 10 With an eye on the Yadav votebank in Bihar, the BJP has scheduled a visit of its new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Patna on January 18.

The caste survey report indicates that Yadavs form 14 per cent of Bihar's population and they are considered as core voters of RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav.

However, the BJP is trying to woo the Yadavs through Mohan Yadav who also belongs to the same caste and the state unit has started preparations to welcome him in a grand style.

The BJP leaders and supporters will assemble at Patna airport and take him to attend an event in the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall located at Gandhi Maidan.

Mohan Yadav will also meet state BJP leaders including state President Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, Giriraj Singh, Sushil Kumar Modi and others in the party headquarters and discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mohan Yadav will also go to Iskcon temple in Patna to take the blessings of Lord Krishna.

