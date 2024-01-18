Madhya Pradesh CM reaches out to Yadav community in Patna

Patna, Jan 18 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday sought to reach out to the Yadav community in Bihar, terming them the successors of Lord Krishna who had battled unrighteous people.

Mohan Yadav was invited by the Sri Krishna Chetana Manch in Patna and the event was held in Sri Krishna Memorial Hall.

"I am highly pleased to come to the land of Mata Sita. The life of Sita inspired everyone. The greatness of Lord Ram everyone knows and his greatness enhanced more after the name of Sita was added with him.

"The name of Krishna is related to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Lord Krishna had killed King Kansa but he was such a great person that he never sat in the chair of the king. Lordi Krishna is our ancestor and killed unrighteous persons. He had given spiritual guidance 5,000 years ago and it is the Bhagavad Gita. Those who have not read the holy book, their lives are not complete," he said.

"Our community has made a big contribution to make our democracy alive. We have to take our state and the country forward. Lord Krishna was always walked on the path of truth and we have to do the same,” he said.

Asked about his priorities after becoming the Chief Minister, he said that his first priority is to make the people’s life easy and provide the facilities.

Mohan Yadav also visited Iskcon temple in Patna.

