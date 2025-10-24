Madhya Pradesh CM takes jibe at Lalu Prasad Yadav on 'MISA'

Patna, Oct 24 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing an election rally in Bihar on Friday, took a jibe at Rastriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav for joining hands with the Congress in the Assembly election.

Mohan Yadav said the RJD chief, who once named her daughter Misa after he was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), has now joined hands with the Congress, which has become a sinking boat.

"I can't understand what made the RJD chief stand with Congress. What is surprising is that he had once named her daughter Misa because he was arrested by the Congress during the Emergency in 1975," Mohan Yadav said while addressing an election rally in Saharsha, Bihar on Friday.

The Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) was a highly controversial law passed in 1971 that gave the government broad powers to indefinitely detain individuals without a warrant or trial.

From 1975 to 1977, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency, during which MISA was used extensively to quell political dissent.

Lalu Yadav, who was then a political opponent of the ruling government and was arrested under the provisions of MISA during this time. He had named his daughter Misa, who was born in 1976.

Misa Bhrti (49), the eldest daughter of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, is a Lok Sabha MP.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has been included among the top 40 strong campaigners of the BJP for the Bihar Assembly elections, has been visiting the state and addressing public rallies.

On Friday, Mohan Yadav addressed three back-to-back rallies in Bihar and launched a scathing attack on the RJD and the Congress.

The BJP has deployed an army of party workers and senior functionaries from the Madhya Pradesh unit to manage the elections, where polling is scheduled for November 6 and 11.

Apart from CM Yadav and Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, half a dozen senior leaders, including former state BJP President VD Sharma, former home minister Narottam Mishra, state BJP organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, cabinet minister for youth affairs Vishwas Sarang, and former minister for cooperatives Arvind Bhadoriya, have been assigned election management duties.

In addition, state BJP in-charge Mahendra Singh and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal have been given clusters of 20 to 25 assembly seats each.

