Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths: Drug Department Raids Jabalpur Distributor After Six Children Die in 15 Days

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the Drug and Pharmaceuticals Department carried out a raid at Kataria Pharmaceuticals distributor following reports that six children had died within 15 days, allegedly after consuming contaminated cough syrup. Distributor Rajpal Kataria reportedly stated that the cough syrup was supplied in Chhindwara, where more than 30 children fell ill and were later referred to hospitals in Nagpur, with six deaths being reported. He added that the medicine was distributed to New Apna Agency, Ayush Pharma, and Jain Medical and General Stores, and that the Coldrif syrup had been sourced from a company based in Chennai.

Drug Inspector Sharad Kumar Jain was quoted as saying that Kataria Pharmaceuticals had ordered 660 bottles of the Coldrif cough syrup from the Chennai-based company. Out of this, 594 bottles were reportedly supplied in Chhindwara, while 66 bottles were refrigerated. He further said that 16 bottles had been sent to Bholap Lab for testing as part of the investigation.

VIDEO | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Drug and Pharmaceuticals Department raids Kataria Pharmaceuticals distributor in Jabalpur after reports of death of six children in 15 days allegedly due to contaminated cough syrup.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/uATrZKbBgA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Case of death of six children allegedly due to contaminated cough syrup - Kataria Pharmaceuticals distributor, Rajpal Kataria, says, "We had supplied the cough syrup in Chhindwara. More than 30 children fell ill after consuming it. After falling ill, the… pic.twitter.com/xkVHYHFWS7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Kumar Jain, Drug Inspector, Jabalpur, says, "As per our investigation, Kataria Pharmaceuticals had ordered 660 bottles of Coldrif cough syrup from a company in Chennai. Out of these, 594 bottles were supplied in Chhindwara. The remaining 66 bottles… pic.twitter.com/VPjN8jZQen — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

Also Read: Cough Syrup Scare: NCDC Collects Water and Drug Samples After Child Deaths in MP and Rajasthan

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, six children reportedly lost their lives within a month due to the alleged use of contaminated cough syrup. Following the incident, the district administration banned the sale of two cough syrups after initial tests indicated contamination, which was suspected to have caused kidney failure in children. District Collector Sheelendra Singh stated that the deaths were recorded between September 4, 2025, and the present date. He mentioned that the syrups consumed by children were allegedly contaminated with diethylene glycol but clarified that no fresh cases had been reported in the past four days.

Singh further explained that the administration remained on high alert, with the health department actively working on the issue and a detailed investigation being conducted by experts. He noted that some doctors had advised exercising caution while prescribing syrups and medicines for children. The district administration has collected samples for further testing and issued advisories for doctors and parents, urging them to avoid certain syrups temporarily. Parents were also cautioned against consulting unqualified practitioners and advised to rely only on certified doctors, while ensuring children consume safe drinking water and nutritious food.