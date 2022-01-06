Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 updates: Government says, no lockdown will imposed in the state, may set up ‘open jails’

The corona cases are rising all over the country, many states even have imposed night curfews and many restrictions, but despite being rise in corona cases the Madhya Pradesh government still hasn't put any restrictions or curfews in the state. Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra also said that there currently there is no plan to impose lockdown in the state, he said "There is no proposal with the home department to impose lockdown or shut down markets in Madhya Pradesh. We are planning to increase the penalty amount for not wearing face masks and also considering to set up open jails,"

Meanwhile, the MP government has put 200 rupees fine for those who will be seen violating covid protocols in public places, the government is also going to run the 'Roko Toko' program to increase awareness about wearing masks.

On the other hand, MP reported 1,033 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. After which, education minister Vishvas Sarang said, "This is around double the number recorded the day before which is a matter of concern. But we should not panic. We must observe all Covid-appropriate behavior."

"Daily positive cases are rising rapidly. We imposed some more restrictions yesterday, including a cap of 250 people at wedding gatherings. Only 50 people are allowed to attend final rites. I instructed officials to increase beds in hospitals," he further said.