Madhya Pradesh Crime: 10-Year-Old Girl Strangled by Stepmother, Secretly Cremated by Father in Ujjain (Watch Video)

A tragic case of child murder has emerged from Ratankhedi village in Ujjain district, where a 10-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her stepmother, Sangeeta Bai. In a shocking attempt to cover up the crime, the girl’s father, Balaram Panwar, is accused of secretly cremating her body without informing authorities.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A 10-year-old girl was murdered in Ratankhedi village, allegedly strangled by her stepmother, Sangeeta Bai. The father, Balaram Panwar, is accused of secretly cremating the girl to hide evidence. Village children’s video footage helped police uncover the… pic.twitter.com/AKu3FQn5Cp — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

The crime came to light after children from the village captured video footage that raised suspicions and helped the police launch an investigation. The evidence led to the arrest of both the stepmother and the father, who have since been remanded to judicial custody. he Makdaun police are continuing their investigation to uncover the full details and motive behind the murder. The incident has left the local community in shock and highlighted serious concerns around child welfare and domestic abuse.

