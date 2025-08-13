Madhya Pradesh Crime: Man Arrested for Murdering Wife and Her Lover in Indore

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has reported murder case were man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and lover for having affair. This incident happened on August 11 when Man caught wife and her lover in their house. In heat of the moment, accused Sanjay Bhuriya, attacked his wife Lakshmi and her lover Mahesh with wooden log . Mahesh died on the spot, while wife died on the way.

According to eputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Rural), Umakant Chaudhary said, On August 11, Kishanganj police received information that a man killed his wife and her lover. Police verified th information and arrested Sanjay. During investigaton Sanjay told police about his wife Laxmi and lover had a illicit relations with lover Mahesh. Man had spotted them together in his house and getting furious over it, he attacked them with a wooden log, Accused said to police. DSP Chaoudhary reported that Bhuriya, transporting his wife Lakshmi to Maheshwar on a motorcycle, was joined by his sister-in-law. Lakshmi died en route due to heavy blood loss within the Dhamnod police station limits. Bhuriya is accused of killing both Lakshmi and her lover, Mahesh.

Kishanganj police, who discovered Mahesh's body, initiated a murder investigation. Dhamnod police are investigating Lakshmi's death. Bhuriya has been arrested and confessed to the crimes, citing an illicit relationship between the victims as the motive. All three worked as laborers and lived nearby. The investigation is ongoing.

In another case a newborn baby girl was found dead in the bushes surrounded by a stray dogs. This tragic incident was reported on Monday August 11 2025 and Rajendra Nagar police promptly reached at the spot after receiving information. After the proper procedure body was further sent to post-mortem.

According to FPJ report the case has been registered against the unidentified person. Police stated that the newborn baby was just two three days old and body was wrapped in cloth and found in an open field surrounded by residential colonies. Indore police is currently reviewing the CCTV footage from nearby area to get link who did this heinous act.