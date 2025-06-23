Madhya Pradesh: Daughter-in-law kills woman in Indore

Indore, June 23 After Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder, Indore in Madhya Pradesh witnessed another brutal murder wherein a mother-in-law was allegedly killed by her daughter-in-law.

An official said that the incident occurred in Indore’s Sheetal Nagar Colony late Sunday.

Police have recovered the body of the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, in her home.

The official said that an investigation has also been initiated in the case, adding that the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred due to domestic violence, which has been a daily nuisance in the family.

The deceased woman (mother-in-law) has been identified as Gomati, aged between 45 to 50, while the accused (daughter-in-law) has been identified as Neha. They often clashed with each other, which usually ended after an exchange of heated arguments from both sides.

On Sunday, they indulged in a physical fight. Neha, who was younger than her mother-in-law, overpowered her and dragged her towards the bathroom. Neha picked up a heavy object (probably a heavy stone), and she smashed her mother-in-law’s face repeatedly until she died.

The brutal incident came to light when Gomti's son Sandeep reached home and saw her mother lying unconscious in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

He immediately alerted neighbours and took his mother to a nearby hospital; however, doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, the local area police were also informed about the incident.

Upon reaching the crime scene, police arrested Neha and initiated further investigation.

Neha and Sandeep, both residents of Indore had got married two years ago.

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that a few days ago, Gomati had gone to a police station to file a complaint against her daughter-in-law, alleging that she had threatened her to kill.

Police said that Neha has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

