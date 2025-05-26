Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla meets Civil Aviation Minister in Delhi

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 26 Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla paid a courtesy visit to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in the national capital on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed expanding air connectivity in the Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh and put proposal for expansion of newly inaugurated Rewa airport, which was inaugurated in October last year.

Shukla highlighted the public’s strong demand for regular ATR-72 aircraft services from Rewa to key cities such as Indore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Prayagraj.

He emphasised that enhancing air services in the region would significantly boost regional development and meet the people's long-standing expectations.

"Establishing air connectivity from Rewa Airport to major metro cities will provide a significant boost to regional trade, education, tourism and healthcare services," Shukla said in statement.

He added that this initiative will help position Rewa and the entire Vindhya region more prominently in the journey of inclusive development.

Shukla further claimed that Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu assured that the suggestions and demands presented would be given due consideration and that necessary guidelines would be issued to facilitate the proposed air connectivity.

This meeting comes just a week before two newly established airports - one in Satna (in Vindhya region) and another in Datia (Gwalior-Chambal region) will be made operational on May 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Bhopal to address a mega rally 'women empowerment programme, will also virtually inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail project along with Datia and Satna airports on May 31.

