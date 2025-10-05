Madhya Pradesh eyes strategic trade partnership with Assam: CM Mohan Yadav

Guwahati/Bhopal, Oct 5 Madhya Pradesh is actively seeking to forge a multi-sectoral trade partnership with Assam, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced during his visit to Guwahati.

Addressing northeastern investors, Chief Minister Yadav outlined a vision for collaboration in petrochemicals, tea, wellness, cement, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and eco-development.

“Assam’s strengths in tea, bamboo, and elephant conservation offer valuable lessons for Madhya Pradesh,” CM Yadav said.

“We are exploring joint ventures in cement, real estate, steel, logistics, and modern construction. Our nine tiger reserves can benefit from Assam’s experience in managing elephants at Kaziranga, and we are open to animal exchange programs to strengthen wildlife conservation as we did in translocation of extinct species of Cheetah.”

The Chief Minister also emphasised the potential for cooperation in handicrafts, silk production, and bamboo cultivation. With both states producing bamboo in significant quantities, he proposed leveraging Assam’s Bamboo Council to boost agro-industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh.

A direct Bhopal–Guwahati flight was also suggested to enhance connectivity and facilitate trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

In a major announcement, CM Mohan Yadav unveiled Madhya Pradesh’s new industry policy, designed to attract large-scale investment and support labor-intensive sectors.

Key features include -- Rs 30 crore subsidy for investors establishing hospitals or hotels with a minimum investment of Rs 100 crore, Rs 5,000 per worker grant for labour-intensive industries to encourage employment generation and inclusive growth.

“These incentives reflect our commitment to making Madhya Pradesh a preferred destination for national and international investors,” CM Yadav said.

“We are focused on cluster-based development, streamlined approvals, and sustainable industrial expansion.”

The investment session in Guwahati was attended by industrialists from Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Bhutan.

Assam’s industrial hubs -- from petrochemical units in Dibrugarh to tea estates in Tinsukia -- offer complementary strengths to Madhya Pradesh’s infrastructure and investor-friendly ecosystem.

With this outreach, Madhya Pradesh aims to build enduring economic bridges with the Northeast, fostering mutual growth, employment, and innovation.

The initiative is expected to unlock new opportunities in trade, tourism, and sustainable development across both regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor