Madhya Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Warehouse in Gwalior’s Transport Nagar; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out at scrap godown in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior transport Nagar area. Following the blaze huge flame has created thick smoke around the area, however the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Following the blaze fire teams promptly reached at the location to control the blaze. As of now no casualties are reported.

CSP (City Superintendent of Police), Gwalior, Kiran Ahirwar says, "This is Transport Nagar, which falls under the Gavda Khana area. It is a scrap warehouse where plastic and glass bottles were stored. A sudden fire broke out there today. The fire brigade was called and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. Around 6–7 fire tenders have arrived at the spot..."