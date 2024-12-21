Madhya Pradesh Fire: Four Family Members Killed as Blaze Erupts at Milk Parlour-Cum-House in Dewas (Watch Video)

Four members of a family, among them two children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours of Saturday morning, December 21.

The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am. "We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav told news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | A fire broke out at a house in the Nayapura area of Dewas, during early hours. Fire tenders present at the spot.



Manju Yadav, Police Station Incharge, Nahar Darwaja PS says, "Four people have died in the incident...Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/AWIphNcvvl — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries. A team from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

