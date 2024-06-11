Madhya Pradesh Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Plastic Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Items Worth Crores (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh on June 11. According to media reports, the fire was soon brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported.As per reports, around eight fire engines were promptly rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation and bring the fire under control.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a PVC pipe manufacturing factory in Pithampur, Dhar today. It was soon brought under control. No injuries or casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/8v29cBStNv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 11, 2024

The factory, situated in Dhar city's Pithampur, manufactures plastic pipes, which facilitated the rapid spread of the fire. Delay in the arrival of water tankers is said to have enraged the flames. According to reports, the factory was not well-equipped to fight the fire. There were neither enough fire extinguishers nor a big water tank, which could have helped to douse the flames at the initial stage, before it could engulf the entire building.

