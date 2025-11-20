Madhya Pradesh: First India-Born Cheetah Mukhi Gives Birth to Five Cubs at Kuno

India-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, marking a historic milestone for Project Cheetah, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated on Thursday. He noted that both the mother and the cubs were in good health and described the event as an unprecedented breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction program. Mukhi, at 33 months old, has become the first India-born female cheetah to reproduce, a landmark achievement that underscores the success of conservation efforts in reestablishing this iconic species in its native habitats.

Yadav highlighted that the successful birth indicates the species’ ability to adapt, thrive, and sustain itself in Indian environments. He emphasized that this development strengthens optimism about creating a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in the country, advancing India’s broader wildlife conservation goals. The Chief Minister described the event as a significant step forward for Project Cheetah, reflecting both the health of the species and the effectiveness of ongoing preservation initiatives in Kuno National Park.

Cheetahs were reintroduced to India on September 17, 2022, several decades after they had become extinct in the country. At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs—five females and three males—transported from Namibia into Kuno National Park. This marked the first-ever intercontinental translocation of big cats and was hailed as a major conservation milestone, laying the foundation for long-term efforts to restore cheetah populations and promote biodiversity in India’s protected areas.