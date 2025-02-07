Madhya Pradesh: Four Youths Riding On Single Bike Fall Into Well in Dhar, Die on the Spot

Four young men tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle plunged into an unprotected well while navigating a blind turn in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The accident took place around 11:50 pm on Thursday between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages, about 60 km from the district headquarters.

According to police, the victims—Sandeep (19), Anurag (22), Manish (20), and Rohan (19)—were riding together when they fell into the well along a sharp curve. They were returning to Mundla village from a program in Choti Umarband. Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy, and an investigation is currently underway.

