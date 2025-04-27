Madhya Pradesh: From labourers to owners, PM Vishwakarma Yojana transforms life of poor in Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh), April 27 The ambitious PM Vishwakarma Yojana of the Central Government is proving to be a boon for the poor and needy people in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. It has not only made people self-reliant but has also turned their dreams into reality.

The training, financial assistance, and loan facility available under the scheme have provided an opportunity to many families to move from a low-wage job to entrepreneurship.

Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, people in Damoh can easily apply through the 'MP Online Cafe'. After the application is approved, the beneficiaries are given six days of free training at various training centres. During this, skills like sewing, embroidery, knitting, craftsmanship, toy making, light fitting, and furniture making are taught.

Within 45 days of completion of the training, each beneficiary gets a remuneration of Rs 3,000 at the rate of Rs 500 per day and a travel allowance of Rs 1,000 deposited directly into their bank account. Along with this, a certificate is provided, which is helpful in getting employment and a loan.

Damoh beneficiary Neeraj Vishwakarma, sharing his story, said, "I applied for PM Vishwakarma Yojana with a sad heart. But when my name came on the list, a smile returned to my face. In the six-day training, I learned the skill of making furniture and received a certificate. Along with this, I also got an honorarium of Rs 3,000 and a travel allowance of Rs 1,000. On the basis of this certificate, I hope to get a job in the company."

“Due to a lack of education and experience certificates, labourers face difficulty in moving forward, but this scheme is giving them a new direction. Under the scheme, loans up to Rs 3 lakh and equipment worth Rs 15,000 are also being provided,” he told IANS.

The story of Sanjay Vishwakarma of Hata tehsil is also inspiring. He said, "PM Vishwakarma Yojana gave me the opportunity to become an owner from a labourer. After six days of training, I got a certificate, on the basis of which I can take a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh. Earlier, I used to work as a labourer, but now I am planning to open my own shop. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme not only provides financial assistance, but also instils confidence."

Dashoda Lodhi, a female beneficiary from Simri, also praised the scheme. She said, "I had applied for PM Vishwakarma Yojana. After completing the six-day training, I got an expenditure of Rs 3,000 and a rent of Rs 1,000. This training showed me the way to become self-reliant. This scheme is also giving women a chance to stand on their own feet."

Notably, hundreds of people are benefiting from the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Damoh. This scheme is not only promoting skill development but also encouraging small industries and small businesses.

According to the district administration, awareness campaigns are also being run to include more and more people under the scheme. This initiative of the central government has given a new direction to the poor and working-class people of Damoh. This scheme is not only becoming a medium of economic empowerment but is also creating a strong foundation for social change.

