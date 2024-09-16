Madhya Pradesh: Goods Train Derials Near Bhopal; Restoration Work In Progress

In a recent incident on Monday, three wagons of a goods train derailed on the outskirts of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The derailment occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations on the train's journey from Bhopal to Itarsi. According to Naval Agarwal, Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Bhopal Division, the derailment has led to an ongoing restoration effort. "The derailment occurred between Misrod and Mandideep railway stations. Our team is actively engaged in the restoration work to clear the site and ensure that train operations resume smoothly," Agarwal stated.

Despite the derailment, Agarwal assured that train movement has not been significantly affected, as the incident occurred on a three-line section of the railway. This design feature has allowed for the continued operation of trains on the unaffected lines. The cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, and further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses. The railway authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy and minimize any potential disruption to the train services in the region.