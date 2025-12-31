Madhya Pradesh govt announces major IPS promotions on New Year's eve

Bhopal, Dec 31 As the year drew to a close, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department on Wednesday issued a series of orders announcing large-scale promotions of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across ranks, effective January 1, 2026.

The promotions cover appointments to the ranks of Special Director General of Police (Special DGP), Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Senior Scale and Junior Administrative Grade. The move is expected to strengthen leadership capacity and administrative efficiency within the state police force.

Among the senior-most promotions, Ashutosh Roy of the 1994 batch has been elevated from Additional Director General of Police (AJAK), Police Headquarters, Bhopal, to Special Director General of Police in the same department, placed in Pay Matrix-16 (Rs 2,05,400–2,24,400).

Pramod Verma of the 2000 batch, currently Inspector General, Jabalpur Zone, has been promoted as Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General in the same assignment under Pay Matrix-15 (Rs 1,82,200–2,24,100).

Three officers have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Pay Matrix-14 (Rs 1,44,200–2,18,200). These include Niranjan B. Vayangankar (1999), elevated from DIG Cyber to IG Cyber at Police Headquarters, Bhopal; Shiyas A. (2008), promoted from DIG Cyber to IG Cyber; and Lalit Shakyawar (2008), upgraded from DIG Complaints and Human Rights to IG in the same wing at Police Headquarters.

Thirteen officers from the 2010, 2011 and 2012 batches have been promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police in Pay Matrix-13(A) (Rs 1,31,100–2,16,600), largely retaining their existing postings with upgraded designations. These include officers posted across SAF battalions, Police Headquarters, district SP posts, rail police units and urban police zones in Bhopal and Indore.

Eleven officers from the 2012 and 2013 batches have been granted Senior Scale under Pay Matrix-13 (Rs 1,23,100–2,15,900), including several district Superintendents of Police, SAF commanders and officers currently on central deputation.

The Home Department has also approved proforma promotions for seven IPS officers on central deputation, ensuring parity with their juniors in the state cadre across Pay Matrix-16, 14 and 13(A).

Additionally, six officers of the 2017 batch have been approved for promotion to the Junior Administrative Grade under Pay Matrix-12 (Rs 78,800–2,09,200), subject to successful completion of mandatory Mid-Career Training Phase-III. These officers have been posted as district SPs and SAF commandants across Guna, Neemuch, Vidisha, Dewas, Khargone and Indore.

Officials said the promotions form part of the state government’s routine cadre management exercise and are aimed at ensuring timely progression and operational continuity in the police administration.

