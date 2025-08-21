Madhya Pradesh govt transfers nine IPS officers in major reshuffle

Bhopal, Aug 21 In a move aimed at strengthening law and order and refreshing leadership across key districts, the Madhya Pradesh Home Department has issued transfer orders for nine IPS officers.

The reshuffle, announced on Thursday, affects postings in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Narsinghpur, Mandsaur, and Singrauli.

According to the official notification issued by Additional Secretary Ashish Bhargava, the changes are effective immediately.

Among the changes, 2016 batch officer Jitendra Singh Panwar, who was serving in Police Zone-4 of Bhopal, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Traffic Branch of the same city.

Meanwhile, 2018 batch officer Mrigakhi Deka has been relieved from her duties as Superintendent of Police in Narsinghpur and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

Abhishek Anand, also from the 2018 batch, has been transferred from Mandsaur and will now serve as Commander of the First Battalion of special armed forces in Indore.

In a parallel shift, 2019 batch officer Rishikesh Meena moves from Zone-4, Indore to take charge as Superintendent of Police in Narsinghpur, while Vinod Kumar Meena, also of the 2019 batch, has been reassigned from Zone-1, Indore to lead the police force in Mandsaur.

Three officers from the 2020 batch have also been given new responsibilities.

Mayur Khandelwal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zone-4, Bhopal, moving from Ujjain. Anand Kaladgi takes over as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zone-4, Indore, after serving in Jabalpur.

Krishna Lalchandani has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in Zone-1, Indore, following his tenure in Gwalior.

Additionally, 2021 batch officer Abhishek Ranjan has been transferred from Singrauli and will now serve as Additional Superintendent of Police in Ujjain.

This reshuffle reflects the government’s intent to enhance operational efficiency and ensure dynamic leadership across the state’s police administration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor