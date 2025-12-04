Madhya Pradesh: Heartbroken Youth Climbs Power Tower After Breakup With Girlfriend in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Person can go to any extent to get his love by his side. A similar incident has occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol area, where a 19-year-old allegedly climbed a tower. As per the reports, the boy reportedly got rejected by his girlfriend, and she stopped talking to him, so he took this extreme step. Video of this incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral since then.

According to FPJ, this boy is identified as Santosh Saket, he climbed to the third level of tower in the Devoland area and threatened to end life. Santosh felt bad after girl's family rejcted marriage proposal. This drama continued for almost 3hours.

Also Read: 50-Year-Old Doctor from Rajasthan Lifts India to Victory with Three Gold Medals

Devoland police rescued Santosh from Nimhiha village after a three-hour negotiation. A woman constable, posing as his girlfriend, convinced him to come down safely by assuring him that she was ready to marry him. The Devoland police's timely and tactful action saved the young man’s life.