Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Divorce to Man, Says False Allegations and Humiliation by Wife Are Mental Cruelty

Madhya Pradesh: High Court has granted divorce to a man after he found out that his wife has falsely accused him of being drunk and challenged his divorce request, even though she had no intention of living with him again. While granting divorce Vishal Dhagat and Anuradha Shukla division Bench of Justices stated, They observed that the attitude of wife to persistently ridicule her husband as an alcoholic in his social circle is a serious affair, amounting to mental cruelty.

The couple got married in 2004 and have two children, have been living separately since 2017. Wife had earlier filed a petition under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against the husband, but it was closed later. Husband filed a divorce in 2018, saying that wife behaviour towards her was bit different and made a false allegations against him.

Wife contested the plea, asserting she had been subjected to cruelty and that the compromise was reached only after her husband's apology.