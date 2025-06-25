Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Sells Wife to Friend to Settle Rs 50,000 Gambling Debt In Dhar

A man allegedly sold his wife to his friend to clear a gambling debt in Madhya Pradesh. This shocking incident that brings shame to humanity has come to light from the Dhar district. Reports suggest the husband was addicted to gambling, which led to mounting debts. He owed Rs 50,000, and his friend, who had lent him the money, was pressuring him for repayment. In a horrifying turn of events, the man handed over his wife to the friend, who then raped her. Following the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered at a police station in Indore. The investigation is currently underway.

Gambling Addiction Led to Mounting Debt

According to the police, the accused husband is a resident of the Kanwan police station area, about 35 kilometers from the Dhar district headquarters. His wife lives in Indore. Based on her complaint, a ‘Zero FIR’ was registered at the women’s police station in Indore. (A Zero FIR can be filed at any police station regardless of jurisdiction when a cognizable offense is reported.) Kanwan police station in-charge Abhay Neema stated that the woman alleged her husband is a compulsive gambler, which has led to increasing debt.

Forced to Have Relations With Husband’s Friend

The police further said that the woman, in her complaint, accused her husband of forcing her to have physical relations with the friend who had lent him the money. When the husband couldn’t repay the debt, he allegedly made a deal and compelled his wife to sleep with his friend in exchange for clearing the dues. Both the accused men are currently absconding, and efforts are being made to trace them. Dhar ASP Gitesh Kumar Garg confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and the victim’s statement will be recorded in Indore.