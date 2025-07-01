Madhya Pradesh Horror: Nursing Student Slaughtered by Boyfriend in Hospital While Onlookers Do Nothing

In a horrifying incident from Madhya Pradesh, a nursing student undergoing training at a government hospital was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in front of several onlookers. Shockingly, the murder took place inside the hospital in full public view. The accused slit the girl's throat while many people were around, yet no one stepped forward to save her or help in any way. A video of the incident has now surfaced. The police have arrested the accused. The incident took place at the district hospital in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Koshti, who murdered his girlfriend Sandhya Chaudhary by slitting her throat. The two had been in a relationship for the past two years. On June 27, Sandhya had just begun her vocational training at the hospital and was attending to patients when Abhishek entered the emergency ward and attacked her with a knife.

The video of the attack is chilling. It shows Abhishek repeatedly stabbing Sandhya with a sharp knife. Despite the attack happening in front of many, no one intervened to help her. After committing the murder, Abhishek fled the scene. The hospital descended into chaos, and Sandhya succumbed to her injuries within minutes.

According to Narsinghpur Superintendent of Police Mrigakhi Deka, the two were in a relationship but had been facing issues lately, which led to tensions. “The incident took place in the hospital’s emergency department. The accused attacked the woman, and she died on the spot. An investigation is underway, and we have arrested the accused,” said Deka.

Eyewitnesses state that after initially slitting her throat, Abhishek stood at the spot for a while and even attempted to cut his own throat. Upon realizing Sandhya was still breathing, he stabbed her again in the neck. The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone by someone present in the hospital. This video is now going viral on social media.