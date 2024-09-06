Madhya Pradesh Horror: Woman Raped on Roadside in Ujjain; Accused Arrested

In a disturbing incident from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a video depicting a brutal crime against a woman has gone viral, raising serious concerns about women's safety. The video, recorded in broad daylight, shows a woman being raped on the roadside in the city of Mahakal.

According to media reports, the assault occurred in the Agar Naka area of Ujjain. The victim, a scrap collector, was allegedly raped by a man who had given her alcohol. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra confirmed that the incident came to light after the video surfaced on social media. The accused, identified as Lokesh, has been arrested.

The crime took place on Wednesday when Lokesh, who had promised to marry the woman, lured her with alcohol before sexually assaulting her. He threatened her to remain silent about the assault and fled the scene. The woman, who was later able to report the crime once the effects of alcohol wore off, had the incident documented by passersby rather than intervening. CSP Om Prakash Mishra stated, "The accused made false promises of marriage, made her drink alcohol, and then raped her. After the assault, he escaped, but we have since apprehended him."

Congress Criticizes State Government

The release of the video has led to strong criticism from the Congress party towards the BJP-led state government. Congress leader Jeetu Patwari condemned the government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in Ujjain.

Patwari took to Instagram, expressing his outrage: "Dharmanagari Ujjain has once again been tainted! This time, Ujjain's law and order has a black spot on its forehead. I am shocked that rapes are happening in broad daylight, on the open road in Ujjain. This is only possible when the effect of law and government is completely lost." He further commented, "If this is the condition of the Chief Minister's hometown, the state’s situation is concerning. Continuous atrocities against Dalit and tribal women are also a reflection of this breakdown."