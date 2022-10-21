Madhya Pradesh is ideal state for investment: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that MP is an ideal state for investment in which a positive environment is available for setting up industries.

CM Chouhan made the remark during the Curtain Raiser and Ambassador Roundtable of Global Investors Summit 2023 in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chouhan invited the participating nations through their ambassadors and embassy officials to participate and invest in the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to be held in Indore from January 7 to 9 next year and the Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held in Indore on January 11 and 12. In the program, Chouhan also unveiled an Invest Madhya Pradesh portal.

CM Chouhan said, "With the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', in the known history of 5000 years, India has considered the whole world as one family. India is contributing to the welfare of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Giving information about the industrial scenario of the state to the present diplomats, Chouhan has informed that quality agriculture crops like Sharbati wheat and Basmati rice are produced in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is the most organic farming state, which is now moving towards natural farming. The state has immense potential for food processing. He informed that during the COVID 19 pandemic, medicines manufactured in Madhya Pradesh were sent to many countries.

"There is a lot of potential in the textile and readymade garments, mining, IT and tourism sectors in the state. Madhya Pradesh has made a separate policy for each sector. Land bank of 1 lakh 22 thousand acres is available in the state, for which quick allotment is done. There has been an excellent development of transport and energy infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. Labour law has been reformed in the state. A single window system has been established to simplify the investment process," Chouhan added.

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said, "Madhya Pradesh has investor friendly policies. There are opportunities for investment in sectors like pharma, automobile, semiconductor and defence for all the participating nations in the state".

Diplomats from participating nations like Nepal, Japan, Brazil, Fiji, Hungary, Czech Republic, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Finland participated in the Roundtable.

( With inputs from ANI )

