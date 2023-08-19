Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire near Gwalior

A fire broke out in the engine of Udaipur city-Khajuraho train. The train then stopped at Sitholi railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Earlier in the day, fire had erupted in two air-conditioned coaches of stationary Udyan Express at the Bengaluru City Railway Station, PTI reported. There were no casualties as there were no passengers in the bogies. According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station."At 07.10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7.35 am and extinguished the fire," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.

