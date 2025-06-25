Madhya Pradesh launches campaign to mark 50th anniversary of Emergency

Bhopal, June 25 Madhya Pradesh has launched a campaign that will continue for weeks to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, a period widely regarded as one of the most troubling episodes in India’s democratic journey.

Beginning June 25, the state will observe ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ through a series of public programmes aimed at deepening awareness about constitutional values and the importance of safeguarding democratic institutions. The observance will take the form of a sustained public engagement campaign.

The Union Ministry of Culture has outlined a calendar of activities that includes film screenings, exhibitions, seminars, essay competitions, and public rallies. These events will be held across all districts, with active participation from students, youth groups, intellectuals, and elected representatives. The goal is to foster a renewed commitment to constitutional morality and democratic resilience, especially among the younger generation.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, speaking on Emergency, described it as a direct assault on the republic. He criticised the Congress party for what he termed historical hypocrisy, referencing the treatment of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, during his lifetime. Dr Yadav urged political opponents to reflect on their past actions rather than engage in symbolic gestures.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, the Bharatiya Janata Party is observing the day as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ across Madhya Pradesh. At the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal, a symbolic jail has been constructed to represent the suppression of democratic rights during that period. A striking visual installation accompanies the display: a photograph of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shown concealing the Constitution behind her back. Adjacent to the image, a caption reads, ‘50th year of the dark chapter of Emergency imposed by Congress’, underscoring the party’s message that the Emergency represented a direct assault on constitutional values and democratic freedoms.

The BJP’s commemoration is part of a broader campaign to raise public awareness about the events of 1975 and their lasting impact on Indian democracy. The Emergency, imposed by the then central government, led to the suspension of civil liberties, curtailment of press freedom, and widespread arrests of political opponents. It has since been remembered as a time when constitutional norms were sidelined and democratic rights were severely compromised. In recognition of this, the Ministry of Home Affairs officially designated June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ through a notification issued in July 2024.

The campaign is expected to serve not only as a remembrance of past injustices but also as a platform to reinforce the values enshrined in the Constitution.

