Madhya Pradesh: Main accused in Damoh foot-washing case held; AI-linked video sparks tension

Bhopal, Oct 13 In a move, the police in Damoh district have arrested the main accused and his accomplice in a caste-related incident that has stirred outrage across Madhya Pradesh.

The case involves a youth from the Kushwaha community who was allegedly forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin youth and drink the same water.

The incident occurred in Sataria village under the jurisdiction of Patera police station and gained national attention after a video (IANS does not confirm it) of the act went viral on social media.

The arrests were announced during a joint press conference held by Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrutkirti Somvanshi.

Officials confirmed that two of the four individuals have been named under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita have been arrested, while two others remain unidentified.

The arrested persons include main accused Annu and his accomplice, the superintendent of police said.

Police teams are actively searching for the remaining accused, and administrative forces have been deployed in the village to maintain peace and order.

The controversy began when Sataria village collectively decided to ban alcohol. Anuj alias Annu Pandey, a Brahmin youth, was allegedly caught violating the ban.

Following this, Purushottam Kushwaha, the victim in the foot-washing incident, reportedly created and posted a video and an AI-generated image of Pandey wearing a garland of shoes.

The post sparked outrage among the Brahmin community, leading to a village panchayat where Purushottam was allegedly coerced into washing Pandey’s feet, drinking the water, and paying a fine of Rs 5,100.

The act was filmed and widely circulated online. Though the authenticity of the video remains unverified, officials acknowledged that AI-generated content played a role in escalating tensions.

The district collector Sudhir Kochar urged citizens to use social media responsibly, warning that digital content -- especially when manipulated -- can disrupt social harmony.

Protests erupted at the SP office, led by members of the Kushwaha and other backward class communities, demanding stricter legal action.

In response, the police assured that additional charges would be considered.

Meanwhile, Annu Pandey defended the act, claiming whatever had happened was voluntary act on the part of Purushottam and rooted in a guru-disciple relationship.

He apologised to the OBC community and requested that the matter not be politicised. Purushottam echoed similar sentiments, stating he acted out of respect and asked authorities not to pursue legal action against him.

As investigations continue, the incident highlights the volatile intersection of caste, digital media, and community relations in rural India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor