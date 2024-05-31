Madhya Pradesh: Man Tries To Kidnap Woman He Raped From Her Wedding in Ashok Nagar, Assaults Family Members; Video Goes Viral

An accused man raided a house to kidnap a woman on the day of her wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar. The main accused, identified as Kalu alias Salim Khan allegedly raped the 22-year-old and defamed her with a video, later attacked her family when she was marrying another man.

A heinous crime occurred around 6 PM when Kalu, along with others Jodha, Sameer, and Shahrukh, stormed the woman's house. The victim claimed that the accused beat his family and broke her father's leg and her brother's arm. Also, they brutally assaulted her mother, as reported by the NDTV.

Video of Crime Surfaces On Social Media

Ashok Nagar , Madhya Pradesh

A Girl gets engaged , Goons from Samuday Vishesh enters her house , kidnap the girl, beat the father and the brother of the Girl so badly that they become seriously injured. Later on the whole village gathers so they left the girl.

Lokmat reports that… pic.twitter.com/hYwZCF1lIB — Anshul (@anshul_aliganj) May 31, 2024

A shocking video of the crime is widely circulated on social media. In a viral clip, it can be seen attackers, waving swords and iron rods, dragged the woman out of her house. Family members and women screamed for help, but a crowd gathered to stay there.

According to the NDTV report, the accused fled the scene, leaving the woman behind after the crowd grew larger. During the chaos, the accused also threatened both the woman's family and the family of the man she was engaged to.

The police registered a case based on complaints from both the woman and her father. The first FIR was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (attempt to kidnap) on the woman’s complaint. The second FIR was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (using obscene language) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint of the woman’s father.