Madhya Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bus Carrying EVMs and Polling Officials in Betul - Reports

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A massive fire broke out in a bus carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling officials from six polling booths in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. According to the regional media reports, the incident occurred between Bisnoor and Pouni, Gaula villages within the Saikheda police station area.

All officials aboard the bus are reported to be safe. However, there are reports of partial damage to the polling material due to the fire. The driver of the bus is said to have jumped out to save himself when the bus caught fire, and the officials managed to escape with their lives. Authorities and police responded swiftly to the scene upon receiving the news. Fire brigades from Betul, Multai, and Athner were also deployed to contain the blaze. Reports indicate that another bus has been arranged to transport the employees and EVMs.

Lok Sabha Phase 3: 62.11% Voter Turnout Across 11 States and UTs; Assam Leads with 75.01%

Approximately 61.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded until 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, as reported by the Election Commission. Assam witnessed the highest turnout at 75.26 per cent, followed by Goa at 74.27 per cent and West Bengal at 73.93 per cent. Maharashtra registered the lowest turnout among the states and Union Territories with 54.77 percent, while Bihar and Gujarat recorded 56 per cent each.

This phase covered 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. Prior to this phase, voting had been completed in 189 seats out of the total 543 seats in the first two phases. The next four phases are scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with vote counting set for June 4.