Madhya Pradesh minister courts controversy on 'short dress' remarks

Bhopal, June 5 Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Urban Development, Housing and Parliamentary affairs, Kailash Vijayvargiya stirred controversy on Thursday with remarks disapproving of women wearing short outfits, asserting that such a trend is a foreign concept of beauty and not aligned with Indian tradition.

A six-time legislator and a state government minister, Vijayvargiya emphasised that in Indian culture, women are regarded as a form of Goddess and should dress in a manner that reflects grace and dignity.

Comparing cultural perspectives, he stated that while Indian society appreciates women adorned in elegant attire, makeup, and jewellery, Western ideals often associate beauty with minimal clothing, a notion he firmly rejects.

The minister made these remarks during a tree plantation event at Sindoor Vatika in Nehru Park, Indore, where he and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava launched the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

He then drew an analogy between speech length and clothing, referencing a Western saying that equates a leader who speaks less with a woman who wears less.

He dismissed this notion, reaffirming his belief that women should dress modestly, reflecting their status as embodiment of divinity.

Vijayvargiya’s comments have reignited debates on cultural norms and personal freedoms, with critics arguing that such statements reinforce regressive stereotypes and undermine individual choice.

This is not the first time he has made controversial remarks on women’s attire.

In 2023, he faced backlash for comparing women in "bad dresses" to Shurpanakha, a demoness from the Ramayana, a statement that drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders and activists.

All India Trinamool Congress Party on its X handle criticised the minister, shared the video footage and said, “These are all remarks by the same deplorable individual, leader and MP Cabinet Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya. He repeatedly makes MISOGYNISTIC, CHAUVINISTIC, and PATRIARCHAL statements, yet faces no consequences. We demand answers from PM Narendra Modi: Do you support his views? Is disparaging women now an unofficial policy of your party? Take IMMEDIATE ACTION and demand his RESIGNATION. Anything less will be seen as active endorsement!”

His latest remarks have sparked reactions across political and social circles, with many questioning the appropriateness of dictating women's clothing choices.

While Vijayvargiya maintains that his views stem from cultural values, detractors argue that such perspectives risk alienating modern sensibilities and restricting personal expression.

The debate continues as society grapples with the balance between tradition and evolving norms in contemporary India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor