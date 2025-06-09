Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah returns to official event

Bhopal, June 9 Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah made his first public appearance in Shahdol on Monday following his controversial remarks about Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

He shared the podium with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, and other dignitaries at the ‘Janjatiya Kol Sammelan’ in Beohari (tehsil town in the district), marking his return to official engagements.

The conclave was organised to honour Birsa Munda, a revered warrior of India's tribal community.

Earlier, while addressing the media at the government-owned Circuit House, Shah refused to comment on the controversy, stating that he had not received any notice from the Special Investigation Team and was fully cooperating with the inquiry.

The conference, organised by the state Tribal Affairs Ministry, conspicuously omitted Shah’s image from banners and posters.

While photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were prominently displayed, Shah’s absence was noticeable despite his ministerial position.

His presence at the event appeared subdued, reflecting the ongoing scrutiny surrounding him.

Upon the Chief Minister’s arrival, Shah greeted him with a bouquet before stepping aside.

On stage, he was seated to the right of the Chief Minister, while Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla took the left.

Despite his proximity, Shah remained largely isolated, with Yadav apparently showing little interest in engaging in conversation.

He attempted to speak to the Chief Minister on several occasions, but the responses remained brief and formal.

During the event, Yadav announced financial aid for local sports and cultural groups.

Sixteen football teams from Vicharpur, a village known as “Mini Brazil” due to its strong football culture, were granted Rs 10 lakh.

Nine musical instrument teams received Rs 5,000 each.

At the conclusion of the programme, football kits were distributed to players from Vicharpur to encourage sports development in tribal areas.

Yadav also directed Shah to oversee the construction of a 100-seater hostel with full amenities. Shah remained in the background as Yadav moved forward to shower flowers on women and girls from the community.

He did not participate in traditional ceremonies such as lamp lighting, garlanding, or Kanya Pujan.

His exclusion from these symbolic moments further highlighted his diminished role. Despite the event being organised by the Tribal Affairs Ministry, Shah was noticeably absent from the list of speakers.

Leaders from the Kol community, including the Chairman of the Kol Vikas Pradhikaran and local MLA Sharad Kol, addressed the gathering.

A young leader from the community expressed gratitude for the government’s initiatives, but Shah, the minister in charge of tribal affairs, was not given a speaking opportunity.

His presence at the conference, while official, seemed more ceremonial than meaningful.

Chief Minister Yadav announced that school curricula would include the life history of Birsa Munda, thirteen schools would be named after Shabri Mata, a mythological figure from the Ramayana, and a life-size statue would be installed at Shahdol Medical College.

The Special Investigation Team, formed following a Supreme Court directive regarding Shah’s controversial remarks, has submitted its report but requested additional time to complete the investigation.

Shah found himself in legal trouble after the Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of his remarks, which he had made in Raikunda village of Indore district, against Colonel Qureshi and directed the state government to file an FIR (first information report) against him.

He later challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court but was denied immediate relief.

