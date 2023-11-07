Madhya Pradesh: Motorcycle rider killed in collision with Union Minister Prahlad Patel's car

Union Minister Prahlad Patel, who was returning to Narsinghpur after a campaign event in Chhindwara, was involved in a collision with a motorcycle, resulting in damage to his car. Sadly, in the accident, a 35-year-old motorcyclist named Niranjan Chandravanshi lost his life. The administration has yet to confirm whether the fatality was the motorcycle rider or another individual.

Union Minister Patel sustained minor injuries, while three children who were riding on the motorcycle were also injured. They have been admitted to a hospital in Chhindwara. Following the incident, Prahlad Patel proceeded to Narsinghpur in another vehicle.

The collision occurred on a bypass near Amarwada, with reports suggesting that the motorcycle was travelling in the wrong direction when it collided with the Union Minister's car. According to ASP Awadhesh Pratap Singh, one of the individuals on the motorcycle was injured, but Prahlad Patel escaped without injury. Patel, a Union Minister and BJP candidate in the Assembly elections from Narsinghpur had just completed campaign activities in Chhindwara before the accident.