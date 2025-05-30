Madhya Pradesh: Newlywed Woman Dies After Falling from Moving Train in Shivpuri

A woman died after accidentally falling from a moving train near the Rathore Road railway track in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on the night of May 27. According to reports, the woman, recently married, was traveling with her husband when she fell off the train. Her husband pulled the emergency chain to stop the train and later found her lying unresponsive on the tracks. He managed to carry her to the nearby road and take her to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, the role of the railway police has come under scrutiny for alleged negligence. The victim, Shivani Sharma, was a law student from Orai, Uttar Pradesh. She had recently married Vikas Joshi, an advocate from Gwalior, on April 16. Vikas had taken Shivani to Orai so she could appear for her exams. After returning to Gwalior, the couple boarded the Ujjaini Express from Gwalior to Indore on the evening of May 27.

As the train left Shivpuri station around 9 PM, Shivani started feeling nauseous and began vomiting near the coach door. Vikas went inside the coach to get water, but when he returned, she was missing. A bystander informed him that a woman had slipped and fallen off the train. Vikas immediately pulled the emergency chain and jumped off the train. The train had already moved about a kilometer ahead by then. Vikas searched for his wife in the dark and eventually found her near the tracks. He carried her to the road near Rathore crossing but struggled to find help. Railway police arrived after some time but reportedly focused on procedures rather than providing immediate assistance. They initially detained Vikas, suspecting he was trying to flee, and released him only after formalities were completed. Later, highway police officers helped arrange transportation, and the couple was taken to the hospital. However, doctors declared Shivani dead on arrival.Speaking about the incident, Vikas said, "Even after informing them, the railway police did not help. I searched for my wife with a torch and carried her part of the way myself. She needed urgent medical attention, but instead, officials focused on rules and signatures."

