Madhya Pradesh on alert for another spell of heavy rain, thunderstorms

Bhopal, Aug 10 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a statewide alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across Madhya Pradesh, warning of potential disruptions and hazards in both urban and rural areas.

The alert comes amid intensified monsoon activity triggered by cyclonic circulation and a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at isolated locations in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Dewas, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm activity is likely at several places including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, and over 40 other districts. Meteorologists have cautioned that the rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, localized flash floods, and disruption of rural transportation, especially on kachcha roads.

Gusty winds and lightning pose risks of tree fall, power outages, and injuries to outdoor workers and livestock. Vulnerable kutcha houses and temporary shelters may also face structural damage.

According to Bhopal center of Indian meteorological department officials, districts such as Narmadapuram, Betul, and Harda could receive up to 4.5 inches of rain within 24 hours. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase further from August 13 onward, as a fresh low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal, potentially bringing continuous showers through mid-August.

The eastern divisions of Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, and Rewa have already recorded 37 per cent above-average rainfall this season, while western divisions including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain are 27 per cent above normal.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during lightning activity, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow local advisories.

Farmers and rural workers are advised to suspend outdoor tasks during peak storm hours and secure livestock.

Disaster response teams have been placed on alert, and district administrations are monitoring vulnerable zones for emergency intervention. With monsoon systems remaining active, further advisories are expected in the coming days.

