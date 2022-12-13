Madhya Pradesh: Policewoman on duty saves man's life after he collapses on road

A woman police officer on duty saved a man's life by giving him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after he reportedly fainted on the road in Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

Sonam Prasar, Subedar Traffic Police said, "I was on duty at a checkpoint near a temple. During my duty, a boy came running to me. He said that a man was lying unconscious on the road. I rushed to the spot and found him unconscious on the road. There was no movement."

"During our training, we were taught how to deal with such emergency-like situations. So I immediately decided to give him CPR," she said.

'He app0arently experienced chest pain. As soon as I started the CPR, he started to regain consciousness.," said the woman officer.

After he regained full consciousness, I asked him how he felt. He said: "I am reeling under the pain."

'First medical aid (CPR) to such patients helps to save them before being admitted to hospital for further treatment," she added.

The man, a local resident, has been identified as Anil Upadhyay by the police.

Locals were also seen rushing to the spot to save his life. The man was admitted to a hospital later.

"I spoke with him over the phone and enquired about his health. His Electrocardiogram (ECG) has been conducted. He is fine. He has been discharged now," Sonam added.

Upadhyay's family have expressed "their gratitude" to the policewoman for saving his life.

'They were very happy. That I have saved the life of a member of their family. They gave their blessings and best wishes to me," Sonam said.

"We are also humans. Our job is to serve the people of this country. We always keep this in our mind," She added. .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor