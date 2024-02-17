Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Gang-Raped, Set Ablaze in Morena

A horrifying incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, where a 34-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by three men and then set on fire. Currently battling for her life with 80% burns, the victim is undergoing treatment in Gwalior.

The assault occurred in Chand Ka Pura village, approximately 3 km from Ambah town, on Friday, according to Inspector Alok Parihar of Ambah police station.

Initial reports suggest the victim went to the village to negotiate a compromise with a woman who had accused her husband of rape. However, she was allegedly raped by three men who were present at the woman's house. Subsequently, the trio, along with the accused woman, poured fuel on her and set her ablaze.

A video has surfaced, shared with the police, wherein the victim, being rushed to a hospital in a vehicle, recounts being gang-raped before being set on fire. Additionally, the victim's husband, currently out on bail in the rape case, has submitted the video to the police, according to Parihar.