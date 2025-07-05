Madhya Pradesh Rains: Bridge Connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad Collapses After Heavy Downpour (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh (July 5, 2025): A bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur and Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Saturday following intense rainfall in the region. According to SDOP Gadarwara, Ratnesh Mishra, the bridge was damaged due to continuous heavy rain over the last two to three days. National Highways Authority of India and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation have been informed about the situation.

#WATCH | Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh: A bridge on the state highway connecting Narsinghpur to Hoshangabad collapses following heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/VAy1rSRp1S — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

“Due to heavy rain for the past two to three days, this bridge has been damaged. Once we received the information, the district magistrate and the police inspector informed NHAI and the Road Development Corporation for repair work. We have diverted all vehicles,” Mishra told ANI.

#WATCH | Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh: As a bridge on a state highway collapses after the heavy rainfall, SDOP Gadarwara, Ratnesh Mishra, says, " Due to heavy rain for 2-3 days, this bridge has been damaged... When the information was received, the District Magistrate and Police… https://t.co/LfxfyBxJdxpic.twitter.com/enzD4OhXML — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

He added that banners and stoppers are being placed, and staff will be deployed at the site. The public has also been asked to inform administration immediately if waterlogging occurs or if another bridge shows signs of damage.

Read Also | Patna Accident: Car Falls Into Ganga After Driver Hits Accelerator Instead of Brake; Couple Rescued (VIDEO)

Widespread rainfall in Madhya Pradesh over the past 24 hours has affected normal life in more than 27 districts. Jabalpur recorded the highest rainfall at 72 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

Other districts including Narsinghpur received 68 mm, Sagar recorded 36 mm, Nowgong in Chhattarpur 32 mm, Damoh and Mandla 26 mm each, while Datia and Khargone registered 20 mm, according to IMD Bhopal centre duty officer P K Raikwar.

(With inputs from agencies)