Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 14 Killed, 20 Injured After Pick-Up Vehicle Overturned at Badjhar Ghat in Dindori – Watch

14 people died and 20 were injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori on Thursday, February 29. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre, said Vikas Mishra, Dindori Collector.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a 'godh bharai' programme, India Today Reported, quoting police.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those injured in the incident. Instructions have been given to the district administration for properly treating the injured.

