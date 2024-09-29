Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 6 Dead, 20 Injured in Maihar Bus-Truck Collision

In a tragic accident between bus and truck in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district 6 people were killed and 20 injured. As per the police reports the bus, traveling from Prayagraj to Nagpur, collided with a parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 pm on Saturday near the Nadan Dehat police station, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters.

5 people killed in collision between bus and truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2024

Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal, informed PTI that six of the injured were in serious condition and were referred to Satna, while the others are being treated in Maihar and Amarpatan hospitals. He noted that senior officials arrived at the scene shortly after the accident was reported and initiated a rescue operation.Open in app