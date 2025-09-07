Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch Falls in Mud, Declared Dead, Miraculously Survives

A shocking and unusual incident took place in Khurai, Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, leaving both police and locals astonished. Officers from the Dehat police station received a report about a body lying face down in mud near the road connecting Dhanora and Bankhiria villages. Assuming the person was dead, the police team arrived with a hearse to lift the body. However, to everyone’s surprise, the “deceased” suddenly stood up and said, “I am alive.” Witnesses, including police personnel, were stunned, struggling to comprehend the bizarre turn of events that transformed what seemed like a routine operation into an extraordinary incident.

The individual was later identified as Bharat Kori, the sarpanch of Badholi Panchayat, who had fallen into the mud while heavily intoxicated. According to police, Kori had dismounted from his two-wheeler and slipped near the roadside while relieving himself. His inebriated state prevented him from getting up on his own. Inspector Hukam Singh highlighted that thanks to timely information from locals, the police arrived promptly, preventing a potentially fatal outcome as lying face down in mud for hours could have caused suffocation or other serious complications.

Also Read: Tata Motors to pass on full GST cut, commercial vehicles to get cheaper from Sep 22

After being assisted by the police, Kori was given water to rinse his face and was released. Authorities also warned him against excessive alcohol consumption, urging caution in the future. The incident quickly became the talk of the community, with locals discussing the unusual and almost miraculous survival. Police described it as a fortunate event, stressing the importance of public vigilance and timely reporting, which helped avert a possible tragedy. The bizarre nature of the episode has sparked widespread interest and chatter throughout the region.