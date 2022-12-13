Madhya Pradesh: Scuffle between shopkeeper and customer over discount at liquor shop, one man sustains injury
By ANI | Published: December 13, 2022 07:17 AM 2022-12-13T07:17:33+5:30 2022-12-13T12:50:02+5:30
One man sustained an injury on the head after a fight that broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop, informed police officials on Tuesday.
"A fight broke out between a shopkeeper and customers over a discount at a liquor shop in Vijay Nagar area in Indore. One man sustained an injury on the head," said SHO, Vijay Nagar, Indore.
Further probe is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
