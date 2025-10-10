Madhya Pradesh: SDPO among 10 cops suspended for embezzlement of hawala money

Bhopal/Seoni, Oct 10 Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, on Friday, suspended a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pooja Pandey in connection with an alleged embezzlement of hawala money, being sent to Maharashtra, officials said.

DGP Makwana's order for suspension of SDPO Pooja Pandey came a day after nine police personnel involved in the case have already been suspended by Seoni Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Kumar Mehta on Thursday.

According to the police, during a checking operation on Wednesday night, the Bandol police station in-charge, and the staff from the office of the SDPO Pooja Pandey intercepted a four-wheeler in the Siladehi forest.

However, instead of seizing the cash, they beat up the driver, chased him away and tried to usurp it.

The alleged crime came to light after the driver and a businessman, who had sent the money, approached the police.

As the serious allegations against the police personnel reached higher-ups in Jabalpur and Bhopal, Jabalpur Inspector General of Police, Pramod Verma, ordered a probe into the matter on Thursday.

The investigation into the incident was assigned to the Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta, who started an investigation early on Thursday and submitted his report to Inspector General of Police Verma and DGP Makwana.

During investigation, it was found that police team also did not keep their seniors informed about the hawala money.

They got exposed after the businessman, who lost the money, reached the Kotwali police station on Thursday morning.

Based on Ayush Gupta's findings, Seoni SP has issued the suspension order of police personnel included Sub-Inspector Arpit Bhairam, who is the Bandol station in-charge, Head Constables Makhan and Ravindra Uike, Constables Jagdish Yadav, Yogendra Chaurasia, Ritesh (driver), Neeraj Rajput, Kedar and Sadafal.

Following Thursday's action, questions were raised on why SDPO Puja Pandey, who was also allegedly involved in embezzlement of money, was spared.

Subsequently, DGP Makwana ordered for her suspension by Friday evening.

