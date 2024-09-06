Madhya Pradesh secures top position for ‘citizen service’

Bhopal, Sep 6 The Centre has awarded Madhya Pradesh for ‘citizen service’ for successful implementation of the business reforms action plan.

The award has been given based on an evaluation of online services implemented by various departments of Madhya Pradesh.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal presented the award to the Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Raghavendra Singh at a function in New Delhi on Friday.

"Madhya Pradesh has been honoured for its excellent work in empowering citizens through streamlined employment services," said the official.

An official said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has appreciated the innovation of state government for industries and civic facilities.

“Efforts are being made by all the departments to further strengthen ease of living and ease of doing business in Madhya Pradesh. Acts and rules are being simplified by the departments,” he said.

The MP government's business reforms action plan (BRAP) is a program of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which makes assessments of the reforms done in business and civic amenities by states and Union Territories (UTs).

The goals of BRAP include the single window system, online building permit system, inspection reforms, and labour and environment reforms.

The Centre has categorised the states scoring more than 95 per cent in 25 reform areas (15 business and 10 citizen-centric) in the ‘top achievers’ category.

