Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Constable Caught Brutally Beating Specially-Abled Person For Sleeping on Platform; Video Goes Viral

Disturbing video has surfaced on social media, where a specially-abled person was seen brutally beaten by a police officer. This video sparked outrage online, raising serious questions on humanity. This incident is from Nagda railway station in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh, where a GRP head constable was seen kicking and punching person with disabilities.

According to NDTV the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at Platform Number 1 of Nagda station, around 60 kilometres from Ujjain. Specially-abled man was asleep with bag next to him. GRP head constable Mansingh dressed in civilian clothes came and started assaulting him. This incident was recorded by a passenger travelling in an AC coach. Footage shows Mansingh slapping the person with disabilities repeatedly, followed by kicks to his body, as the helpless man tries to gather his belongings and leave the platform in tears.

After a video of a constable's excessive force went viral, GRP Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla immediately suspended the officer. The suspension order stated that the officer's conduct tarnished the Railway Police's reputation and demonstrated gross negligence, misconduct, and indiscipline, violating Madhya Pradesh Police Regulations.

आज आयोजनों के देश में दिव्यांग दिवस मनाया जाएगा .... वाकई

आज आयोजनों के देश में दिव्यांग दिवस मनाया जाएगा .... वाकई

नागदा रेलवे स्टेशन की तस्वीर है जहां पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल बेरहमी से प्लेटफॉर्म पर सोए एक दिव्यांग को पीटता नज़र आ रहा है ... कॉन्स्टेबल निलंबित हो चुका है

The officer, identified as Mansingh, claimed the man in the video was drunk and abusive, but this did not excuse his actions. Mansingh has been assigned to the Railway Police Line in Indore and requires permission to leave headquarters during his suspension. The incident occurred on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, making the abuse of authority particularly disturbing and prompting calls for increased police accountability.